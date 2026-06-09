FM Sitharaman to review flagship schemes, RRBs in West Bengal: Report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon review the implementation of various flagship schemes, including Jan Dhan, Mudra and PM Vishwakarma, with public sector banks and regional rural banks in West Bengal, government sources said.

Last month, BJP came to power with a landslide victory in West Bengal replacing Trinamool Congress, which had ruled the state for 15 years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had met Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

The sources said Sitharaman will also review the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme to strengthen capital infrastructure in Bengal.

She will assess the saturation drive of various flagship schemes like PMJDY, Mudra, PM Vishwakarma and Kisan Credit Card in Bengal. The minister will also review the RRBs in the state, sources said, adding credit offtake will also be discussed in the meeting.