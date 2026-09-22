Food, drug crackdowns test India's regulatory enforcement muscle

He said that, in any case, the Codex Alimentarius, or “Food Code”, the collection of international standards, guidelines and codes of practice to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in the food trade, is what FSSAI and other regulators implement. So the Codex standards are used worldwide to harmonise national food safety regulations. As the website of the organisation that operates under the FAO notes, “when food producers and traders comply with Codex standards, consumers can trust the safety and quality of the products they buy while importers can have confidence that the food they import meets Codex specifications”.