Food, drug crackdowns test India's regulatory enforcement muscle

According to former regulators, the system of handing out punishments by regulatory bodies, bar the financial sector, has often been pretty restrictive. This is quite distinct from the position in developed markets, where any transgressions are brought to task with an immediacy and strength. The US FDA, for instance, has written in provisions that allow it to even inspect overseas establishments if they are supplying goods to US markets. Generic drug maker Ranbaxy, from India, was pulled up by the US FDA in 2013 for gaps at its India-based manufacturing units. The company eventually pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $500 million to resolve the issues which included false statements to the FDA.