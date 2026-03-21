Food prices set to rise as hotels switch fuels; biryani hit during Eid

The LPG crisis-forced migration to firewood in Tamil Nadu's hotel industry is going to soon lead to a rise in prices of food commodities but what has taken the fizz off in the festival season is Biryani getting dear.

Muslim faithfuls rue the fact that family gatherings have shrunken during the Ramzan season, thanks to the LPG situation triggered by the ared conflict in West Asia.

Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President M Venkadasubbu said, this time the hoteliers preferred to prepare even the accompaniments of biryani using firewood.

"Whatever side dish people order it will be available since this time hotels have started to prepare those items also using firewood along with biryani. But the cost has increased since the price of firewood also increased. However, hotels have stopped selling those items that are deep fried," he said.

Due to the sudden commercial LPG cylinder crisis, 90 per cent of the hotels are not running on profits and there has been 30 per cent drop in business for hotels, especially in Chennai alone, industry insiders said. With Ramzan festival being celebrated on Saturday, hotels said prices of briyani -- the most sought after delicacy during Eid has been increased as it is prepared using firewood. "Second, preparing briyani using firewood had been the traditional way as it adds to the taste when compared to being prepared using LPG. But after LPG stoves were used not many were preparing briyani using firewood. It was practiced only during weddings or mass preparations. This time, hotels migrated to firewood. As the cost of firewood has jumped several fold, price of biryani also increased," a source said.

Elaborating, he said some hoteliers this time preferred prepare biryani at centralised kitchens as it saves time, cost and firewood. "From the centralised kitchen, the biryani is taken to other branches for distribution." he said. Meanwhile, Hidayathullah Khan, a long time resident of Perungudi, here said that earlier during Ramzan, relatives and members of a family of at least 7-10 people used meet up in one place and celebrate Ramzan by sharing food. "This time instead of visiting relatives and others, the family comprising two or three themselves prepared biryani in lesser quantities at their respective houses in view of the LPG shortage and the steep increase in prices," he said.

Meanwhile, Venkadasubbu, giving some statistics, said nearly 30 per cent of business fell in Chennai whereas in other parts of Tamil Nadu, 10 per cent of business got affected due to the shortage of commercial LPG. "As public examinations also being conducted during this month, it further added to decrease in footfall to hotels. I do no think the situation will improve in coming days also. Since the price of firewood has gone up and commercial LPG cylinders are in shortage, prices of food items will be increased in future," he said. Meanwhile, another top official of a popular restaurant chain in Chennai said they have migrated to prepare the food using induction stoves. "Almost all our branches have started using induction stoves. We are just migrating to other methods also like using firewood", he said.