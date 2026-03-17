Foot overbridge collapses in north Delhi, woman falls into drain; rescue on

A foot overbridge collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, with a woman falling into a 'nala' under the structure, officials said. Rescue teams are at the spot to locate her.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

DFS officials said the woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell into the 'nala' below. Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service to locate her.