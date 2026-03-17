Home / India News / Foot overbridge collapses in north Delhi, woman falls into drain; rescue on

Foot overbridge collapses in north Delhi, woman falls into drain; rescue on

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service to locate her

Foot bridge
Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts | Representative Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
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A foot overbridge collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, with a woman falling into a 'nala' under the structure, officials said. Rescue teams are at the spot to locate her.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

DFS officials said the woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell into the 'nala' below. Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service to locate her.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, adding that a detailed inspection will be carried out once the rescue operation concludes. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :DelhiBridgerescueAccidents

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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