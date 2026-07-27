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Foreign secy meets vice minister of Chinese Communist Party in Beijing

Foreign Secretary Misri and Vice Minister Sun discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:56 PM IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations.

Misri, who was previously India's Ambassador to China, commenced his official visit to China on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Misri and Vice Minister Sun "discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Misri also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). "They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels," the Embassy said.

Misri's visit followed the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila on July 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

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