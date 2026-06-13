Former BJP leader S Vijayadharani, ex-minister K T Pachaimal join TVK

BJP leader S Vijayadharani and former minister K T Pachaimal were among the scores of people who joined the ruling TVK in the presence of its general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand here on Saturday.

The three-time legislator Vijayadharani, also an advocate by profession, had joined the BJP in 2024 after resigning as MLA from Vilavancode constituency.

She had formerly been president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress.

Pachaimal had served as Forests Minister in the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

Both Vijayadharani and Pachaimal, who hail from the southern coastal Kanyakumari district, joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam along with their supporters.