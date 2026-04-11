Former deputy speaker of Haryana Assembly Gopichand Gahlot dies aged 76

Former deputy speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Gopichand Gahlot passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 in Sector 28 here. He had been ill for some time, a family member said.

Gahlot became deputy speaker in the INLD government after winning the Gurgaon seat in 2000. He was said to be close to the Chautala family. He also contested the Gurgaon seat on an INLD ticket in 2005 and 2014, but lost both times.

Gahlot, a longtime MLA in Haryana politics, served as a legislator from the Gurugram constituency and also entered the House as an Independent. He later joined the BJP in 2019.