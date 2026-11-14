Home / India News / Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS after 3 days

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS after 3 days

The 75-year-old former vice president was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 11:26 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS here on Saturday, three days after he was admitted following a collapse, family sources said.

The 75-year-old former vice president was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes.

He was admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre and was under the care of the Department of Cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar had initially taken him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed.

Later, he was admitted to AIIMS.

Dhankhar has experienced several episodes of fainting and loss of consciousness over the past two years. But this time, the duration of loss of consciousness was the longest.

In June 2025, he fainted during the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital. In January this year, he suffered two bouts of unconsciousness at home. He was also admitted to the AIIMS critical care unit in March 2025 following chest pain and underwent angioplasty.

Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI searches 33 locations in six states in Mahadev betting app case

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, says attacks show his legacy

Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen

Noida admin issues Chhath Puja advisory, urges devotees to avoid deep water

Children's Day 2026: Know why India celebrates Bal Diwas on November 14

Topics :AIIMSVice PresidentHospitalBudget and Politics

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

Next Story