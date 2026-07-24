Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Thursday evening, said that the government would announce stricter measures to curb paper leaks during Friday's Cabinet meeting. Three days after police baton-charged youths marching to Parliament to protest examination paper leaks, Modi reached out to them on social media, while government interlocutors urged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to agree to talks. Modi announced that the government will set up fast-track courts to hear alleged exam paper leak cases.

CJP delegation will meet with govt ministers on Friday

Meanwhile, according to sources, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is also scheduled to meet government ministers on Friday.