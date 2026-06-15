From 5 children in 1971 to 2 today: How India's fertility rate transformed

India is no longer a high-fertility country by global standards. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) released last month, the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) has stabilised at 2.0.

TFR refers to the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime. A fertility rate of 2.1 is considered the replacement level required to maintain a stable population over the long term. ALSO READ: Changing aspirations, rising cost of living drag India's fertility rate India first dropped below the replacement fertility benchmark of 2.1 during 2019-21, according to NFHS-5. Meanwhile, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024, also released in May, India’s TFR has dropped to 1.9.TFR refers to the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime. A fertility rate of 2.1 is considered the replacement level required to maintain a stable population over the long term.

India’s fertility decline from 1971

According to the data from the Sample Registration System, India’s fertility rate stood at 5.2 in 1971. Since then, India’s fertility rate has declined gradually over several decades, but the pace of the transition accelerated sharply after the 1990s.

The country’s TFR dropped to 3.6 by 1991 (or to 3.4 as per NFHS 1). By 2011, the fertility rate had declined to 2.4 (see Chart 1). Five years later, India’s TFR dropped further to 2.2, according to NFHS-4, reflecting rising urbanisation, improved access to healthcare and contraception, higher female literacy, and changing family preferences.

According to NFHS-6, India’s total fertility rate remains at 2.0, below the replacement level of 2.1 and unchanged from NFHS-5. The data indicate that the country has sustained below-replacement fertility levels since 2019–21, marking a significant shift from the large-family norms that prevailed for much of the 20th century.

The decline in fertility has coincided with improved access to family planning and maternal healthcare services. According to NFHS-6, the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) increased from 66.7 per cent to 69.1 per cent, indicating wider use of family planning methods. Maternal healthcare indicators also improved, with more women receiving antenatal care in the first trimester and completing at least four ANC visits, the NFHS-6 showed. Together, these trends point to greater access to reproductive healthcare and increased awareness of maternal and child well-being.

Chart 1:

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