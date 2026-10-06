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FSSAI asks states to step up checks to curb food adulteration in festivals

With the onset of the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals, the demand for sweets, savouries, beverages, edible oil and milk & milk products and other food items rises, the regulator said

FSSAI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
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Food regulator FSSAI has asked states to increase surveillance for preventing the sale of adulterated and counterfeit food items during the upcoming festival season, as part of the objective to safeguard public health.

In an advisory to all state food commissioners dated September 29, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stressed the need to focus on sensitive locations.

With the onset of the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals, the demand for sweets, savouries, beverages, edible oil and milk & milk products and other food items rises, the regulator said.

In view of this, the FSSAI stressed the need for "heightened surveillance and enforcement actions to prevent the circulation of adulterated, counterfeited and unsafe food products namely - milk & milk products, sweets, snacks & savouries including namkeen, papad/fryums, edible oil, beverages and ghee." To safeguard public health, the FSSAI asked state food commissioners to conduct inspections and sampling in their respective areas during the festive period.

"It must also be ensured that Food Safety on Wheels, wherever available, may be strategically deployed in prominent market places and/or based on specific intelligence inputs to facilitate on-the-spot testing, strengthen vigilance, create awareness and boost consumer trust by assuring them of safe and quality food products during the festive season," the FSSAI said.

The regulator, in the past six months, has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators and e-commerce companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FSSAIFood adulterationfestivals

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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