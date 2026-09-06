FSSAI cancels licences of two West Bengal-based firms for violation

Food regulator FSSAI has suspended licences of West Bengal-based companies, Kailash Formulation and Sanecure Water Project, for violation of laws related to hygiene and sanitation.

In a social media post on Sunday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed the action taken against these two companies.

"Enforcement drives in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, lead to the suspension of FSSAI licenses for Kailash Formulation and Sanecure Water Project due to severe violations of hygiene, sanitation, and compliance standards," the regulator said.

On Kailash Formulation, the FSSAI said that the suspension order has been issued for non-conformance to compulsory food safety regulations.