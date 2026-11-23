Food regulator FSSAI has collected samples of all major packaged drinking water brands, including Bisleri, as part of its ongoing enforcement drive and will take legal action against companies that are non-compliant with its regulations, according to sources.

The action against Bisleri International, the leading supplier of packaged drinking water, is part of the ongoing enforcement drive, they added.

According to sources, the FSSAI officials have carried out inspections of the premises of food business operators (FBOs) engaged in packaged water business and also took samples for lab testing.

The sanction of prosecution against Bisleri International is part of this exercise being undertaken in the public interest, a source said.

FSSAI would take legal action against companies if their sample fail in lab testing and they are found to be violating the rules and regulations, sources said. On Sunday, through a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water". A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis. "The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said. Upon appeal by the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.