FSSAI proposes front-of-pack labels for packaged food after public outcry

India's food regulator has proposed front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products, a court ??filing showed, reversing its position following growing public anger about a lack of information on labels.

The regulator has proposed a ‌red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products ​which are high in ​any two or more nutrients - fat, sugar or salt - it ​said in a Supreme Court filing, seen by Reuters.

Reuters is first to report the court filing, which has not been made public.

"The proposed approach is intended to address the ​need for an effective and consumer-friendly ... labelling mechanism and to facilitate ‌informed food choices, particularly in relation to children and other ​vulnerable groups of the population," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in the filing.