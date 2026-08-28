Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / India News / FSSAI proposes front-of-pack labels for packaged food after public outcry

FSSAI proposes front-of-pack labels for packaged food after public outcry

The regulator has proposed a ‌red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products ​which are high in ​any two or more nutrients - fat, sugar or salt - it ​said reportedly in a Supreme Court filing

FSSAI
FSSAI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's food regulator has proposed front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products, a court ??filing showed, reversing its position following growing public anger about a lack of information on labels. 
The regulator has proposed a ‌red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products ​which are high in ​any two or more nutrients - fat, sugar or salt - it ​said in a Supreme Court filing, seen by Reuters.
 Reuters is first to report the court filing, which has not been made public.
 "The proposed approach is intended to address the ​need for an effective and consumer-friendly ... labelling mechanism and to facilitate ‌informed food choices, particularly in relation to children and other ​vulnerable groups of the population," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in the filing.
 The submission was made in ‌the Supreme Court as ​it was hearing challenges from ‌health activists calling for long-delayed warning labels.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‌government ??has for years tried to implement some form of ​warning labels on packaging, but dropped a proposal after companies including Coca-Cola and industry groups representing the ​likes of Nestle in March opposed the measures, Reuters reported earlier this week.
 Since the story was ‌published, consumers and health experts in India have expressed their anger ‌on social media. Companies like Coca-Cola and Nestle have voluntarily put similar labels on their products in many European markets for years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre appoints two directors, joint director to National Testing Agency

Govt establishes 3 new NIA courts in push to speed up anti-terror trials

Govt eases defence export SOP, widens open general export licence ambit

Religious tourism driving housing, commercial realty boom in Uttar Pradesh

Nepal flash floods: 320 Indians, 100 PIOs still uncontactable, says MEA

Topics :FSSAIFood safetySupreme Court

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Next Story