FSSAI says six cos rectified misleading claims, trademarks after crackdown

Food regulator FSSAI on Sunday said six companies have taken corrective actions like withdrawl of misleading labels and trade marks, following the notices issued to these companies for violations of law.

In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that six Food Business Operators (FBOs) have taken prompt corrective actions following notices from the regulator.

"Measures range from withdrawing misleading label claims to revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and compliance," it added.

Giving details, the FSSAI said Livyor Ventures Pvt Ltd has withdrawn misleading claim of 'vegan & healthy'.

The company has submitted its reply with reference to regarding the misleading claims made on the label of the product "Livyor Roasted Edamame Beans".

In its reply, the FBO has stated that the claims "vegan" and "healthy" were inadvertently printed on the product label due to a lack of awareness of the applicable regulatory requirements. "The FBO has expressed regret for the lapse, apologised for the violation, and assured that such non-compliance will not be repeated in the future," the regulator said. Further, the FBO has informed that it has initiated the process of revising the product labels. The company is destroying the existing packaging material bearing the non-compliant claims to ensure that it is not used in the future. Similarly, Honest Innovations For You Pvt Ltd and Heliostone Specialities Pvt Ltd have changed their misleading trade mark.