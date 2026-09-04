Gaganyaan's first uncrewed mission likely to launch this year: Isro chief

Isro chief V Narayanan on Friday said that "vigorous, systematic work," is on for the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission during this calendar year.

The launch of the earth observation satellite (GSLV-F17/EOS-05) is the first success for Isro during this financial year, Narayanan said adding, "reward for hard work is more work." Accordingly, the Isro team, along with industries and other organisations, is working on the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.

In his address following the successful launch of EOS-05, he said that activities were underway very "vigorously and systematically," for the uncrewed mission launch during this calendar year.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Narayanan said that six more launches, including the navigation satellite NVS-03, are targeted for this financial year.