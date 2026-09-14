Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Are banks open today? Check Sept 14 state-wise list

Banks in several Indian cities will remain closed on Monday, September 14, 2026, due to Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

However, the holiday is not applicable across the entire country, as bank holidays in India are notified separately for each state and banking centre by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Customers in states and banking centres outside the notified list can expect branches to remain open as usual, making it important to check the RBI’s location-specific holiday schedule before heading to a branch.

Banks closed on September 14

According to the RBI holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed in the following states on Monday:

Maharashtra

Odisha

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Telangana

Goa

Andhra Pradesh The holiday is listed under different regional names, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratham, Vinayaka Chaturthi and Hartalika. Major banking centres affected include Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar, according to the RBI-based holiday schedule. Are banks open in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh? Yes. The September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi holiday does not cover bank branches in several other parts of the country, including New Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow and Kanpur. Branches in these centres are, therefore, scheduled to remain open, subject to any local or branch-specific arrangements. What about online banking, UPI and ATMs? A bank holiday primarily affects physical branch operations. Customers can continue to use digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking and mobile banking, while ATMs will also remain available for routine transactions, subject to technical issues or scheduled maintenance.