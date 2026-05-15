Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite in Karnataka

Goa Congress leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar, who was the party's face during the recently cancelled Ponda assembly bypoll, died after being bitten by a snake, police said on Friday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is visiting the coastal state, offered their condolences on Bhatikar's demise.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Bhatikar (38) was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

"Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official said.

Bhatikar was the Congress candidate for the Ponda by-election, which was cancelled following a high court verdict. He had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order through a Special Leave Petition, which is pending before the apex court. CM Sawant paid tribute to Bhatikar, calling his death a profound loss to the medical community. In a message on X, he said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of the renowned physiotherapist, Dr Ketan Bhatikar. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul attain Sadgati." Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Bhatikar.