Goa declares sites near Old Goa, St Cruz village as 'no development zones'

The Goa government has notified 4 lakh square metres of ecologically sensitive land around the protected heritage precinct of Old Goa and a patch of mangroves in St Cruz village panchayat as 'no development zones', banning any construction or development activity in these land parcels.

State Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that the conservation of these areas, comprising orchards, salt pans, and mangroves, has been carried out under section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning Act.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board, in a notification on Thursday, declared a total of 102,000 square metres of land around Old Goa, comprising partly of orchards and an archaeological park, as a 'no development zone'.