Goa nightclub fire case: Court grants bail to co-owner Ajay Gupta

A Goa court has granted bail to Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in the state, where a devastating fire killed 25 persons in December last year, his lawyer said.

Gupta was arrested in New Delhi more than three months ago.

The district court at Mapusa in North Goa granted him bail on Monday.

Lawyer Rohan Desai, representing the accused, told the court during arguments that there was no evidence against Gupta in the chargesheet filed by the police in the case.

The voluminous chargesheet does not specify any role of Gupta in the tragedy, he said, adding that allegations of forging documents levelled against his client were also unfounded.