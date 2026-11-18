Gold jewellery may pass purity tests and still contain less gold than claimed. A Dainik Bhaskar investigation in Rajasthan has exposed a new adulteration method in which rhenium powder is mixed with gold to increase its weight. The conventional testing methods fail to identify the foreign metal.

The investigation has raised concerns about the reliability of gold-testing machines and hallmarking procedures, particularly as the adulterated jewellery reportedly passed multiple checks and received a 22-carat hallmark.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation team worked with a local jeweller in Jodhpur to test how rhenium could be used to increase the weight of gold without being detected during routine purity checks.

The experiment involved: Mixing rhenium with gold: Investigators added 1 gram of rhenium powder to 7.830 grams of 24-carat gold, increasing the combined weight to 8.830 grams

Making jewellery: The mixture was used to make a traditional Rajasthani ornament, with another 0.75 grams of alloying metal added. The finished jewellery weighed 9.580 grams

Testing the ornament: The jewellery was taken to different testing centres and showrooms in Jodhpur. A hallmarking centre reportedly issued it a 92K916 mark, indicating 22-carat gold A machine at a jewellery showroom on New Road reportedly showed 93.70 per cent gold, 5.39 per cent silver, and 0.90 per cent copper, without identifying the presence of rhenium.

Another branded jewellery showroom also reportedly identified the ornament as 22-carat gold. However, based on the original quantity of gold used, the finished ornament contained only around 81.7 per cent actual gold, equivalent to approximately 20-carat purity. According to Dainik Bhaskar's estimate, this adulteration could result in a loss of around ₹14,700 per tola (about 11.66 grams) for buyers, assuming a gold price of ₹1.5 lakh. Since customers pay for jewellery based on its declared purity and total weight, they could end up paying for significantly more gold than the ornament actually contains. Where did the adulterant come from? Dainik Bhaskar traced the suspected supply chain to Shenzhen, China, where its investigation team contacted an agent who allegedly claimed that his company manufactured rhenium powder for mixing with gold.

The agent reportedly claimed that the powder could be mixed with gold without being detected by conventional testing methods. He also claimed to have dealers in several Indian cities. The investigation team subsequently arranged for a 1-gram sample through a Mumbai-based agent, reportedly paying ₹5,000 for the powder and ₹300 for courier charges. Why is rhenium difficult to detect in gold? Rhenium is a rare, heavy metal used in industrial applications. Its density is approximately 21 grams per cubic centimetre, compared with around 19.3 grams per cubic centimetre for pure gold. This allows it to increase the weight of gold without significantly changing the overall density of the mixture.

The problem is that conventional testing methods may not identify its presence. Acid tests: These check how gold reacts to certain acids but may not reveal heavier metals mixed into it

Touchstone tests: These assess the metal's surface composition and can fail to identify adulteration within the jewellery

XRF machines: X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines analyse the metals present on the surface. However, their ability to identify foreign elements depends on the equipment, calibration, and testing method used More advanced methods, such as detailed XRF analysis and electron microscopy, may help identify the foreign metals. Destructive testing, including fire assay, can also provide a more reliable assessment of the actual gold content.