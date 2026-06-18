Gold worth crores missing from bank locker in UP's Firozabad, three booked

Gold kept by customers as security against loans allegedly went missing from a Bank of India branch locker in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Thursday.

A total of 96 packets containing pledged gold were found missing from the locker of the bank's Bharaul branch, officials said.

The bank's Agra regional office chief manager Aditya Pratap Singh lodged an FIR at the Araon police station on Wednesday night against three employees, including the then branch manager.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the complaint stated that bank staff member and key custodian Dilip Kumar, a resident of Basgaon village in Etawah district, had been absent without information since May 27, due to which locker-related work had stopped.

When the bank failed to contact him, suspicion arose and the matter was reported to the regional office in Agra. Following this, senior security manager Ankit and senior manager (security) of the Ghiror branch, Sushil Kumar, were sent to the Bharaul branch on June 15. ALSO READ: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,090; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900 Police said a duplicate key was arranged and the locker was opened in the presence of the bank's panel advocate Shiv Kumar Sharma with video recording. Officials found that 96 gold loan packets were missing from the locker. The FIR did not mention the weight or value of the missing gold, but it is suspected to be worth crores of rupees, police said.