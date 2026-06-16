Google removes Telegram from Play Store ahead of NEET, Apple to follow suit

Google removes Telegram app from Play Store on govt order, Apple may follow suit New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Google has removed messaging app Telegram from the Play Store and Apple is likely to follow suit in compliance with a government order, sources aware of the development said.

The government has ordered Google and Apple to temporarily delist Telegram app from the app stores to check paper leak during the upcoming NEET examination.

"The government has asked Google and Apple to delist the app temporarily. Google has done it. Apple will be doing it," a source said on condition of anonymity.