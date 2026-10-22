Online research influences 40% of insurance sales in India: Google report

Nearly 80 per cent of the insurance buying journey in India now plays out online, and that research influences about 40 per cent of all health and life policies sold, according to a new study by Google , with McKinsey & Company as knowledge partner.

The report, Decoding the DICA Consumer, identifies a fast-growing buyer segment: “Digitally Influenced, Closed with Assistance” (DICA). These customers research and prioritise policies online, then deliberately seek out an advisor to validate their choice. By volume, DICA buyers are four times as numerous as those who buy entirely online.

Shortlist is the sale

The report found that among over 60 insurers in the market, 78 per cent of consumers narrow their options to two or three brands before speaking to an advisor. More than half stick to that shortlist after the conversation, which means brand conviction is largely locked in before an agent enters the picture. Buyers now come to advisors to assess findings, decode the fine print and be assured of service continuity.

Search and video do the heavy lifting Long queries now make up 18 per cent of insurance searches on Google, and 41 per cent of users rely on AI Overviews to compare options and firm up coverage needs. About 60 per cent of online researchers use video, and insurance content on YouTube drew over 2.5 billion views in the past year, more than 15 per cent of them on connected TVs. Where the journey breaks Fewer than 30 per cent of buyers are comfortable buying high-value policies through a purely digital checkout, according to the study. They want advisors for long-term capital safety, help during hospital claims and clarity on exclusions. But over 40 per cent are frustrated at being treated as anonymous leads and having to repeat their requirements, and more than a third cite generic sales scripts.