Home / India News / Govt apologises to SC over October 10 Delhi curbs, denies wilful defiance

Govt apologises to SC over October 10 Delhi curbs, denies wilful defiance

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the October 10 restrictions were intended to maintain public order, clarifying that the internet shutdown lasted 24 hours within a 4-km radius of Raisina Hill

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On the suspension of internet services, Mohan submitted that the Delhi Police had sought a one-day suspension of cellular internet, and the request was processed in accordance with the law (Photo: PTI)
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:33 AM IST
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Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court in response to a contempt notice, submitting that there was no wilful or deliberate non-compliance with the court's October 9 order on restrictions imposed in Delhi.

In his response, Mohan said the Centre's October 9 communication imposing restrictions was aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any disturbance of public order, citing a proposed protest allegedly being held without requisite permission and in the light of the Delhi Police's experience during the July 20 protest over the Neet paper leak.

The Supreme Court's October 9 order had directed the Centre to lift a complete prohibition on certain services and regulate them only to the extent that they did not cause inconvenience to the common citizens of Delhi.

On the suspension of internet services, Mohan submitted that the Delhi Police had sought a one-day suspension of cellular internet, and the request was processed in accordance with the law and considered proportionate in view of the prevailing situation.

He clarified that the shutdown remained in effect from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hill. The restriction applied only to cellular internet services and excluded Wi-Fi and broadband connections.

Mohan has sought the discharge of the contempt notice issued against him and requested modification of the Supreme Court's October 11 order to permit internet suspension in situations where it is necessary, subject to statutory safeguards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtProtestInternet shutdown

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

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