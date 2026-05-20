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Govt asks social media firms to curb NEET-UG misinformation networks

The Centre has directed major social media platforms to proactively identify and remove networks spreading fake paper leak claims and unverified exam-related content

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked platforms to proactively identify, block and remove such networks that spread “fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations”, said the people. | Image: Bloomberg
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
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The government has asked major social media platforms to intensify monitoring and take down networks spreading misinformation about the NEET-UG re-examination, as the Centre aims to curb online activity claiming fake paper leaks and circulating unverified exam-related content, according to people familiar with the discussions.
 
In a meeting held on Wednesday with representatives from Meta, Google and Telegram, officials from the Ministry of Education raised concerns over the growing use of Telegram channels and anonymous online groups to spread misleading claims about competitive examinations, sources said. The discussions focused on the rapid spread of fake paper-leak allegations, clickbait content and unverified information that officials said were triggering panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents.
 
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked platforms to proactively identify, block and remove such networks that spread “fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations”, said the people.
 
Pradhan is learnt to have said that platforms must work closely with the education ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and law-enforcement agencies to curb misinformation swiftly and protect the integrity of the examination system.
 
Officials noted that several of these channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations and often redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation, the sources added.
 
Intelligence agencies during the meeting also flagged that multiple “suspicious channels” appear to be operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating “coordinated and organised activity”.
 
NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency after allegations of paper leaks and irregularities triggered widespread concerns over exam integrity, affecting lakhs of candidates across the country. Following the cancellation, the government ordered a re-examination to be conducted under tighter security and monitoring arrangements, with preparations currently underway for the fresh test scheduled soon.
 
Meanwhile, the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged irregularities, including suspected paper-leak networks and possible organised wrongdoing behind the incident, to establish the source and scale of the breach before the re-exam is conducted.
 
The discussions were part of a broader set of high-level review meetings chaired on Wednesday by the minister, who also held a separate security and intelligence review on preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination.
 
The meeting, chaired by Pradhan, reviewed preparedness for the upcoming re-exam, people aware of the matter said. The minister sought support from central security and intelligence agencies for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements. The meeting was also attended by Abhishek Singh, director general at the NTA, and senior officials from the education ministry.

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Topics :Dharmendra PradhanNEET-UGEducation ministrySocial Media

First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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