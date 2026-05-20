Govt asks social media firms to curb NEET-UG misinformation networks

The discussions were part of a broader set of high-level review meetings chaired on Wednesday by the minister, who also held a separate security and intelligence review on preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination.
The meeting, chaired by Pradhan, reviewed preparedness for the upcoming re-exam, people aware of the matter said. The minister sought support from central security and intelligence agencies for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements. The meeting was also attended by Abhishek Singh, director general at the NTA, and senior officials from the education ministry.