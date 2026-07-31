Govt extends IFSC Authority Chairman K Rajaraman's tenure till Oct 2028

The government has extended the tenure of the Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), K Rajaraman, for 27 months.

The Central Government hereby re-appoints K Rajaraman to the post of Chairperson, IFSCA, for a period beyond July 31, 2026 till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the finance ministry said in a gazette notification dated July 30.

Rajaraman will be attaining 65 years on October 24, 2028. He was appointed in 2023 for an initial period of three years.

Prior to appointment as the Chairman, Rajaraman was Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.