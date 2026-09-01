Govt hikes windfall gains tax on petrol, diesel exports; cuts levy on ATF

The government on Tuesday hiked windfall gains tax on export of petrol and diesel, and reduced it marginally on ATF for the next fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel now stands at Rs 25 per litre, up from Rs 24 a litre. SAED on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been set at Rs 19 per litre, compared to Rs 19.5 per litre earlier.

The duty on petrol exports has been hiked to Rs 1.5 per litre effective September 1, up from zero earlier.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said the duty hikes will be effective from September 1.