Home / India News / Govt launches DILRMP 3.0 with ₹565 crore outlay for integrated land records

Govt launches DILRMP 3.0 with ₹565 crore outlay for integrated land records

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the programme would move beyond digitisation of individual records towards an integrated land management system

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
Chouhan said DILRMP 3.0 would help farmers access institutional credit and reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government has launched the operational guidelines for the third phase of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP 3.0), with an outlay of ₹565.5 crore for 2026-31, aimed at integrating land records, maps, registrations and related data through a GIS-based digital framework.

Launching the guidelines on Thursday, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the programme would move beyond digitisation of individual records towards an integrated land management system.

"Land is not just a piece of soil; it is the pride of our farmers, the blessing of our ancestors and the identity of future generations," Chouhan said.

Under DILRMP 3.0, each state will be able to develop its own "land stack" by integrating land-related datasets and systems through APIs. These state-level stacks will form the building blocks of a federated national land stack, enabling interoperability while retaining ownership and control of data with the authorities concerned.

The programme will also assign a 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar, or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), to every land parcel and provide for full georeferencing of cadastral maps.

As part of the initiative, 75 high-footfall sub-registrar offices will be modernised as "registration seva kendras", modelled on passport seva kendras.

The government will also focus on scanning legacy land records, creating a registration repository and computerising revenue courts. The NAKSHA initiative for urban land mapping will support the preparation of urban property cards.

Chouhan said DILRMP 3.0 would help farmers access institutional credit and reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices.

The earlier phases of DILRMP have digitised 99.9 per cent of records of rights and 97 per cent of cadastral maps, while 99 per cent of sub-registrar offices have been computerised, according to the government.

The scheme will be implemented across all states and Union territories with 100 per cent central funding. Funds will be released in phases based on performance, with the progress monitored through a real-time DILRMP-MIS dashboard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brics Summit 2026: What is open and closed in Delhi from Sept 11-13?

Delhi may get rain, thunderstorms today; heavy rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Haryana tops states with seven most productive informal-sector districts

Premium

As India hosts Brics, partners seek more predictable trade regime

Delhi building collapse: Students worry about safety, but options limited

Topics :rural developmentRural development programmesHolistic Rural Development Programme

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Next Story