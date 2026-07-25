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Govt likely to table bill to amend paper leak law in Parliament on Monday

All states and UTs will be directed to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet

NEW PARLIAMENT, PARLIAMENT HOUSE
Govt is likely to introduce paper leak law amendment bill on Monday. (Representative image from file)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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A bill to amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which proposes to increase jail term up to 10 years and fine up to ₹10 crore for offences related to paper leaks, is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

According to the Bill circulated to members ahead of its introduction, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to ₹10 crore.

All investigations will have to be completed within two months, it says.

All states and UTs will be directed to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ParliamentQuestion paper leakMonsoon session of ParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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