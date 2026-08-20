Govt limits SIM cards to nine per person: Here's what the rules say

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to decline new connections to subscribers who already have nine mobile SIMs in their name.

According to a circular dated August 17, telecom operators have been asked to put in place appropriate technical and organisational measures from August 24 onwards to identify each subscriber seeking to obtain a connection beyond the prescribed limit and deny them a new SIM card, reported PTI.

"From August 24, 2026, onward, TSPs (telecom service providers) shall take appropriate technical and organisational measures to identify each subscriber who seeks to obtain mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and communicate to him that he already has a maximum number of mobile connections permitted to an individual and accordingly, a new mobile connection cannot be provided to him," the circular said.

How will telcos identify subscribers who have reached the limit? The DoT has asked telecom service providers to use the secure and centralised system Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), established by the department. "Subscribers who have already obtained mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and the details of such subscribers are available on the DIP," the circular said. The DoT has also put in place a mechanism to help telecom operators identify such subscribers. From August 23, a representative image of the photo of each subscriber who has already reached the prescribed limit for mobile connections in their name will be made available on the DIP.

The DIP uses subscriber information submitted by telecom operators. The latest directive requires operators to use the platform to help identify people who have already reached the permitted limit. What happens until the system is fully implemented? The DoT has asked telecom operators to streamline the process with the Digital Intelligence Platform before November 30. "Till the time such measures are implemented by a TSP on a post-facto basis, as per terms and conditions of the Customer Application Form (CAF), any mobile connection activated beyond the prescribed limit for a day shall be immediately suspended till resolution of the issue in respect of crossing the permitted limit for mobile connections," the circular said.