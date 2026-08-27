Govt making efforts to trace Indians stuck in Nepal floods: Jaishankar

India is making "urgent efforts" to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in flood-hit areas of Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Jaishankar said this after holding a high-level meeting, which was also joined virtually by Indian envoys in Kathmandu and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian tourists are among thousands of people remaining missing after the devastating flash flood swept through parts of the Nepal-Tibet border.

Held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster, Jaishankar said on social media.