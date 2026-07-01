Govt nod mandatory for Adani stake transfer in Vizhinjam port: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said Adani Ports cannot transfer its shares in the Vizhinjam International Seaport here without the prior approval of the state government.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, he said there have been media reports regarding the proposed stake transfer, but the company has not approached the government seeking approval.

"As per the agreement, they cannot transfer these shares without the government's approval. The approval of the State Government is mandatory, and in certain matters, the approval of the Central Government is also required," Satheesan said.

He said no request seeking such approval has been received by the government so far.