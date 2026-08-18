Govt offers cheaper gas to CGD firms to accelerate household PNG rollout

The government on Tuesday approved an incentive scheme to promote domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections, aimed at accelerating the expansion of clean and affordable piped cooking gas to households across the country.

The scheme will come into effect from September 1, 2026, and is designed to encourage city gas distribution (CGD) companies to activate unbilled connections and expand PNG networks into new areas, the government said.

Under the scheme, eligible city gas distribution (CGD) companies will receive an additional allocation of 200 standard cubic metres (SCM) of lower-priced, domestically produced APM gas for every incremental billed domestic PNG connection above the threshold set for their respective geographical areas.