Govt offers additional 10% commercial LPG to states backing PNG transition

The government has offered states and Union Territories (UTs) an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), conditional on reforms to support the transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG), said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Wednesday.

The move comes as the government urges consumers to switch to PNG for cooking gas amid tightening LPG supplies due to the West Asia war. India is reliant on imports for 60 per cent of its domestic requirements, out of which around 90 per cent of the supplies are sourced from West Asia.

Under the latest proposal, states will receive a one per cent additional allocation for setting up state- and district-level committees to approve city gas distribution (CGD) applications and address grievances, the government said in a letter dated March 18. A further two per cent will be granted for issuing orders to enable deemed CGD permissions. States can also secure an additional three per cent allocation by implementing a “dig and restore” scheme for CGD entities, and four per cent more by reducing annual rental or lease charges. The government had earlier requested states to facilitate CGD expansion by issuing deemed permissions for pending applications, approving new permissions within 24 hours, waiving road restoration and permission charges, relaxing working hours and seasons, and appointing state nodal officers for coordination and faster implementation.

“States and UTs have been encouraged to take forward these reforms to accelerate CGD network expansion and expedite PNG connections for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers,” the government said. Meanwhile, as India engages with Iran to secure safe passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one tanker carrying 2 lakh tonnes of LNG, six tankers with 3.2 lakh tonnes of LPG, and four vessels transporting 1.6 million tonnes of crude oil remain stranded to the west of Hormuz, said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which significant volumes of crude oil, LNG, and LPG transit, has been blocked by Tehran amid US-Israeli strikes.

As India scouts the global market to secure energy supplies, at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude have diverted mid-voyage from China to India since the war began in West Asia, according to a Bloomberg report citing analytics firm Vortexa Ltd. A Russian oil-laden tanker, which was initially bound for China, has made a U-turn in the South China Sea and is heading to India. The vessel, Aqua Titan, is set to arrive in New Mangalore on March 21 with its Urals cargo that it loaded from a Baltic Sea port in late January, according to ship-tracking data.

The Aframax vessel originally signalled the Chinese port of Rizhao as its destination before changing course in Southeast Asian waters in mid-March, days after the US gave the green light for India to temporarily increase Russian purchases. Indian refiners snapped up a total of 30 million barrels of Russian oil in the week following the US waiver, which allowed New Delhi to purchase even sanctioned oil from Moscow. Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, an Indian-flagged tanker, ‘Jag Laadki’, carrying about 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, arrived at Mundra Port on Wednesday after transiting the under-attack Strait of Hormuz, said news agency PTI.