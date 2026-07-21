Govt open to Neet debate in Parl: Jitendra Singh after Rahul Gandhi meet

The government is ready to discuss all issues related to Neet and the associated movement in Parliament, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday after meeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who is staging a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the police action against students protesting on the Neet paper leak issue

Singh said Rahul Gandhi was assured that the government was prepared to discuss all issues related to Neet in Parliament. However, he alleged that the Congress leader did not agree to a discussion on Neet alone and instead sought a commitment on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.