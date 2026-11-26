The Government has proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

"The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026, respectively, to transact essential Government Business," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said on 'X'.

The special sitting will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but has not yet been prorogued -- the formal ending of the session.

Ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, Union Cabinet will meet on Friday and is likely to discuss delimitation-linked women's quota bill, sources said. The development comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, giving 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures. In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers on Thursday, Modi said, "The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame."

The prime minister said the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, once again showing its "disdain for constitutional values". "I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said. The government has been keen to push through the Constitution amendment bill for long. It seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The earlier government move for passage of the proposed legislation in Parliament was defeated in April due to lack of numbers. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present. The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold. Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support. The role of DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game. The political challenge extends beyond numbers. Opposition parties, which have stepped up their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, are expected to carry their protests into Parliament, potentially setting the stage for another stormy session. A ruling alliance MP said debate and voting on a Constitution amendment bill would not be possible unless the House functioned in an orderly manner.