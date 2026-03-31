Govt reshuffles bureaucracy, appoints new secretaries across ministries

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Vir Vikram Yadav, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, as the new Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Yadav replaces Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who has been appointed as an additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The government also appointed new secretaries in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the Department of Rural Development, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development.