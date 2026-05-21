Govt to amend anti-doping law, proposes five-year jail for suppliers

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the National Anti Doping Act will be amended to criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances with a jail term of upto five years.

The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the amendment states.

Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.