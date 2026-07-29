Govt to push Tax Amendment Bill for global bond funds amid Parliament din

By Ruchi Bhatia and Rajesh Roy

India’s government expects Parliament to pass a bill that formalizes tax cuts for foreign investors buying its sovereign debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter, betting the legislation’s bipartisan nature will cut through other contentious debates.

The administration plans to table the Income Tax Amendment Bill in the lower house of Parliament as early as next week to replace the ordinance notified early June, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The bill requires only a simple majority and can be passed by a voice vote, the people said.