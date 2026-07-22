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Govt willing to hold discussion on NEET paper leak issue: Rijiju tells LS

Rijju said the govt is willing to hold a discussion on Neet paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which discussion will be held

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
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The government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a discussion on the Neet paper leak issue, and urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rijju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on Neet paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Neet paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Kiren Rijijucentral governmentCentreJantar MantarNEET UGNEET-UGMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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