Grap Stage 1 invoked across Delhi-NCR as AQI enters 'poor' category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR after Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the poor category.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, up from 179 in the moderate category on October 20, the CAQM said in an order dated October 21. The commission invoked Stage 1 with immediate effect across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The commission added that forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predicted that Delhi's AQI would remain in the poor category over the coming days.

The CAQM directed all concerned agencies across the NCR to implement, monitor and review Stage 1 measures to prevent further deterioration in air quality. It also asked implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance and intensify measures under the existing Grap schedule. Citizens have been advised to follow the Stage 1 citizen charter. What does Grap Stage 1 entail? Stage 1 of Grap applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300, classified as poor. The measures include mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling to control road dust, regular collection of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition waste, and action against open burning of waste.

The restrictions also include enforcing the existing ban on using coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. These establishments are required to use electricity, or gas-based clean-fuel appliances. Under Stage 1, authorities must also ensure that diesel generator sets are not used as a regular source of power supply, in accordance with the applicable Grap schedule. The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe. Grap measures become progressively stricter as air quality deteriorates. No rain forecast in Delhi over the next few days Delhi recorded no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over the 24 hours preceding the IMD's October 21 bulletin. Minimum temperatures ranged between 18 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were between 29 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on October 21.