Grap-1 restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR as air quality turns 'poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR after the national capital’s air quality slipped into the “poor” category.

In an order issued on May 19, the CAQM said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) showed an “increasing trend” and was recorded at 208, placing it in the “poor” category. The panel added that forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated the AQI was likely to remain in the same category over the coming days.

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant Grap in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” the order stated.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin issued at 4 pm on May 19, PM10 was identified as the prominent pollutant in Delhi. Several neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region also reported high pollution levels. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 247, Noida 233, Gurugram 178, Faridabad 200 and Greater Noida 312. Under the AQI classification system, air quality in the 201-300 range falls under the “poor” category and can cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure. The CAQM directed all agencies across NCR to implement and monitor Stage 1 measures to ensure pollution levels do not deteriorate further. Authorities were also asked to intensify enforcement and ensure compliance with the Grap Stage 1 citizen charter.