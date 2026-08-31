Gujarat extends ban on sale of gutkha, paan masala till September 2027

The Gujarat government on Monday said it has extended the state-wide ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha and paan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for another year starting September 13.

According to a notification by the Commissioner of Food Safety, the prohibition - in force since 2012 - will remain in place till September 12, 2027, to protect public health.

The prohibition will apply irrespective of the name under which such gutkha or paan masala is sold, and cover ingredients sold separately if they are intended to be mixed to prepare gutkha or paan masala as the final product.