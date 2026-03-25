Gujarat govt assures adequate fuel supply in state, warns against hoarding

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said there is no shortage of fuel in the state despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, and warned of strict action against hoarding and attempts to create artificial scarcity.

The recent long queues at fuel stations were the fallout of panic buying triggered by rumours rather than any actual shortage, said Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel in the legislative assembly, pushing for PNG (piped natural gas) adoption.

Patel made the statement in the House after BJP members Mahesh Kaswala, Chaitanya Desai and Harshad Patel raised the issue amid concerns over supply of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

"There is no problem anywhere in the entire state regarding petrol and diesel. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure continuous supply to petrol pumps," he said, and urged the public not to believe in rumours. During the recent "panic" triggered by rumours, fuel pumps sold nearly four to five times their normal daily volumes, which itself demonstrated the presence of sufficient buffer stock, he said. "Despite this massive surge in demand, fuel supply remained completely stable in the state and petrol pumps continue to operate smoothly 24X7, proving that there is abundant stock available across the state," the minister said.

To prevent misuse, he said, the government has directed fuel stations to supply petrol and diesel only directly into vehicle tanks. Sales in containers are restricted, except for farmers up to 200 litres and mobile towers up to 1,000 litres, he said. Strict action will be taken under the Essential Commodities Act against anyone found hoarding fuel or creating artificial shortages, he said, citing an FIR registered against a petrol pump in Rajkot over rumour-mongering. On natural gas supply, Patel highlighted Gujarat's "strong gas infrastructure" and said the state remains well-prepared despite disruptions in global LNG (liquefied natural gas) trade due to geopolitical tensions.

He said Gujarat leads the country in gas distribution network with extensive pipeline connectivity through city gas distribution companies catering to nearly 37 lakh domestic PNG customers. To boost the adoption of piped natural gas, the government has launched a 'PNG Welcome Benefit Offer' under which new consumers are being given a cashback of Rs 500, the minister said. "In the last 10 days, around 12,000 new PNG connections have been registered, and about 7,500 have already been provided. We are prioritising connections for households, hotels, hospitals, canteens and educational institutions," Patel said. He said efforts are being made to encourage consumers in areas with pipeline access to shift from LPG cylinders to PNG, with outreach campaigns being conducted through meetings, media and direct engagement.

Responding to concerns over LPG supply, the minister said that there is no shortage of domestic cooking gas and the government is ensuring an uninterrupted supply through coordination with oil marketing companies. "We have not made any cut in domestic LPG supply. Our priority is that every household stove keeps burning," he said. He said over 1,000 teams comprising police and revenue officials have been deployed at gas agencies across the state to oversee stock and distribution from opening to closing hours. The state is also implementing central guidelines on LPG allocation, ensuring full supply to essential sectors such as hospitals and hostels, while regulating distribution to other sectors based on priority, according to the minister.

Patel said commercial LPG supply is being rationalised, with 100 per cent allocation for critical services like hospitals and educational institutions, and controlled supply for industries and other establishments depending on their category. To address complaints, a state-level helpline has been operational since March 13, and thousands of grievances have already been resolved, he said. "All the police commissioners have been instructed to ensure the unhindered movement of LPG transport vehicles. Since March 5, district-level teams have conducted 2,945 inspections, while state-level teams have carried out 17 checks on suspected hoarders," said the minister. During the discussion, some opposition members raised concerns about the impact of restrictions on commercial LPG supply and questioned the adequacy of buffer stock in view of the West Asia crisis.