Gujarat govt cites Somnath's religious significance to defend non-veg ban

The right to business cannot override the religious, historical and cultural character of a pilgrimage destination, the Gujarat government has told the High Court while defending the ban on non-vegetarian food around the famous Somnath Temple.

The Gujarat HC was on Wednesday hearing a plea challenging a state notification banning sale and storage of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Temple, a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva located in Gir Somnath district.

Defending the ban, the government told a bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor that Somnath cannot be viewed merely as a commercial town, ignoring its extraordinary religious, historical and spiritual significance to millions of Hindus across the country.

"The right to carry on business cannot be stretched into a right to disregard the religious, historical and cultural character of a pilgrimage destination," it said. Government pleader GH Virk argued that no one can claim an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the temple doorstep or along the sacred routes traversed by millions of Hindu devotees. Six restaurant owners have challenged the blanket ban imposed by the Gujarat government two months ago on the sale of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre periphery of the temple. The notification identified several routes along the pilgrimage sites within a 500-metre radius where the ban has been enforced.

In its submission, the government pointed out that over 1.16 crore devotees visited the temple in the past nine months alone and underlined that Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura-Vrindavan, among other pilgrimage towns, have similar restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food items. The government further maintained that restaurants remained free to serve vegetarian food at their existing premises or carry on non-vegetarian trade outside the specifically notified areas, subject to applicable laws. The restaurant owners challenging the ban have argued that they have been lawfully operating for several decades, holding valid licences, and their food establishments are located well beyond the Somnath Temple periphery.