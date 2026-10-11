Gujarat govt classifies 268 talukas to promote industrial investment

To accelerate industrial investment in the state and promote industrial development across various regions, the Government of Gujarat has announced a revised classification of talukas under the 'Developed Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026'. Of the total 268 talukas in the state, 130 talukas have been included in Category A and 138 talukas in Category B. This classification covers all 34 districts of the state.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Industries and Mines Department has announced this classification, taking into account the creation of new talukas in the state and the new industrial policy.

The revised classification will make it easier for entrepreneurs seeking to establish new industrial units or expand existing ones to understand the applicable category and provisions of incentive schemes based on the location of their projects. The benefits of incentives will be subject to the eligibility criteria, rules, and conditions of the respective schemes.