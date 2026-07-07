Gujarat HC upholds death penalty for 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a special court order sentencing 38 convicts to death and 11 others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives.

A division bench of justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave rejected all appeals against the order of the lower court and upheld its verdict confirming the sentences to members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the case.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and injuring 200 others. Some hospitals in the city were also targeted.