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Gujarat HC upholds death penalty for 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and injuring 200 others

Gujarat High Court
Gujarat High Court | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a special court order sentencing 38 convicts to death and 11 others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives.

A division bench of justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave rejected all appeals against the order of the lower court and upheld its verdict confirming the sentences to members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the case.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and injuring 200 others. Some hospitals in the city were also targeted.

A special court in 2022 sentenced 38 IM members to death. The court had also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AhmedabadGujarat High CourtBomb blast

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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