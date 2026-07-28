Gurugram likely to see 100 mm of rain as IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

Gurugram is likely to record its first 100 mm-plus rainfall event of the season within a two-hour window on Tuesday afternoon, raising the likelihood of severe waterlogging across the city as intense rain continued across Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, with its nowcast warning for extremely heavy rainfall remaining valid until 3.20 pm.

The IMD said moderate rain was occurring at many places, with heavy rain at isolated locations, accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning. Its district-level nowcast, issued at 3 pm, placed almost all districts of Delhi under a red warning and warned of wind speeds of 60-80 kmph in severe thunderstorm zones.

According to IMD observations till 2.30 pm, Mehrauli received 79 mm of rainfall, while Pragati Maidan recorded 46 mm. The weather office advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures and stay away from water bodies, metal objects, power lines and trees during thunderstorms. Rain disrupted traffic across Gurugram during the day. Long queues were reported from Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and the Millennium City Centre Metro Station-Bakhtawar Chowk stretch. Traffic also slowed on parts of NH-48 towards Manesar. In Delhi, dark clouds covered the city through the morning as steady rain and gusty winds reduced visibility. Vehicles moved with headlights on while pedestrians took shelter under umbrellas and bus shelters.