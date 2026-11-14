Gurugram to install 300 ANPR cameras to enforce 'no PUC, no fuel' rule

The Gurugram administration will be installing Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras across petrol pumps in the city to monitor and enforce the 'no pollution under control (PUC) certificate, no fuel' policy, officials said on Saturday.

District Transport Officer and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Sanjeev Singla, said 300 cameras will be installed in the first phase, starting November 15.

He further said that all petrol pumps have been ordered to install warning boards prominently in both Hindi and English at entry points and fuelling areas, underlining that vehicles without PUC certificates won't be provided petrol, diesel, or CNG.

The 'no valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, no fuel' policy was implemented across the National Capital Region on October 1.